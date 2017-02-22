Monarch Seeks N’Delta Masterplan

The Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty Danderson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, has called for a master plan aimed at developing the Niger Delta region.

Douglas Jaja made the call during a Town Hall meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt recently.

According to him, it is disheartening that government is aware of the predicaments the people of Niger Delta region are passing through and nothing is being done to address the problems pointing out that oil-bearing communities are meant to benefit from the resources to cushion the effect.

The traditional ruler also frowned at the on-going gas flaring by oil companies saying that it is high time they pay the penalty stipulated for gas flaring and pollution in the Niger Delta.

He called on the government to without further delay begin work on the Brass and Bonny Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to engage young men and women meaningfully.

The traditional ruler’s council chairman frowned against government’s spending of two billion dollars on oil subsidy and wondered when such trend would end.

The Opobo monarch also called for the re-instatement of the dismissed police aids to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike in the interest of fairness and justice as Governor Wike is the only State Governor without police protection, adding that as fathers, they are concerned about his security.