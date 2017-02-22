Ministry, Co-operatives Partner To Recover Property

The Rivers State Ministry of Commerce and Industry says it will work with the Board of the Rivers State Co-operative Federation on how to recover government property sold by the former administration of the board.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Anthony Nwey-ilobu, who stated this during the inauguration of the new board of the Federation, charged the board to be transparent in all its dealings to attract government attention.

Nweyilobu decried the attitude in which an erstwhile Board sold off government property granted the Federation, averring that the Ministry would work with the new Board on how to recover the property.

According to him”, You must let the government know what is happening in the Federation. Government may carry out a surprise visit and so at all times you must be up and doing and show good leadership during your tenure.”

“Since the last board was dissolved, my office has not heard or received petitions about this Board on fraudulent activities. The ministry has come to see that you have been doing the right thing and I think the government should do much for the Federation.

The Permanent Secretary commended the free and fair conduct of the election, stressing that all can go home and sleep with their eyes closed.

Also Speaking at the occassion, the Director of Cooperatives, George Nwachukwu stated that the election process was fair and transparent as opportunity was given to all aspirants to elective positions to pick forms and contest the election.

Nwachukwu said what took place during the election was based on those who pick forms for the election, explaining that people were supposed to pick forms and vie for the election but only few picked the forms, and you have voted for them.

According to him, ’’With the inauguration, we have fulfilled our role as observers in the electoral process and hereby charge the new Board to discharge their duties diligently’’.

In his acceptance speech, the President, Elder Chinwo commended the supervising Ministry for organizing a transparent and fair election, adding that ”The process was transparent and fair to all and we have all voted according to our consciences.

“On behalf of all the elected board members, I thank you for work well done. I pray that God would lead us in the service of our people,”he said.