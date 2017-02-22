Local Content: Foundation Honours Firm

The National Executives of Niger Delta Graduates Development Foundation (NDGDF) yesterday presented an Award of Excellence to NewCross Exploration and Production Limited for her track record of achievements and invaluable contributions in the areas of outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), respect for local content, manpower development, job creation and youth empowerment in the Niger Delta region.

While presenting the award to the firm, the President of NDGDF, Comrade David Apiafi extolled the landmark achievements of the company, describing it as unprecedented in recent times, and a key factor that has sustained the harmonious and cordial relationship within her areas of operation.

In his response, the Operations Manager of NEWCROSS E & P, Mr Victor Sodje thanked the group, adding that the company was humbled by the honour done her for her modest achievements within a short period of operation in the Niger Delta.

Mr Sodje applauded the peaceful disposition of the group, endorsing it as a sine-quo-non for sustainable development in the region, which according to him, is paramount in the company’s core values for host communities development.

He equally admonished the group to shun all forms of negative vices and be good ambassadors of peace and patriotism.