Land Dispute: Community Seeks Wike’s Intervention

The Okujagu community in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, has called on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to intervene in the festering crisis between the community and its neighbouring Okuru-Ama community.

The Tide learnt that, the crisis was over the ownership of a piece of land being claimed by both communities.

The Public Relations Officer of Okujagu community, Mr. Bashua Okujagu, told newsmen in an interview that the community was allegedly invaded by unknown gunmen and property worth millions of naira destroyed recently.

He also alleged that some innocent persons from the community were being arrested while some had allegedly died.

The community’s PRO stressed the need for the State Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police to investigate the incessant arrests and interrogation of members of the community as well as called on men and officers of the police command to stop arresting and intimidating members of the community.

According to him, the land dispute was already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also urged for amicable resolution of the crisis to avoid bloodshed.

Effort to get the reaction of Okuru-Ama community on the issue proved abortive as those contacted on phone declined comment.