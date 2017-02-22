Lagos-Based American Hospital Establishes Table Tennis Club

Lagos-based American Hospital, Lekki, has formed a table tennis club to ensure that the talents of an orphan and two other young table tennis players were adequately honed in sports and education.

The players are Michael Obayomi, a student of Estate Senior Grammar School, Oshodi, Mustapha Bello, a second year student of Yaba College of Technology and Akabom Eyo, who hopes to gain admission into a higher institution of learning.

Michael Odegbami, the club’s Team Coordinator and Head of Logistics of the hospital which has its headquarters in the U.S., disclosed the club’s formation to newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

Odegbami said that forming of the club was borne out of the hospital’s Managing Director, Dr Richard Afonja’s passion for table tennis, adding that he loved youths to be educated.

“Obayomi’s story actually spurred the formation of the club. He’s a very talented player but an orphan, so he’s having challenges concentrating and balancing his education with sports.

“Afonja and I and every other person involved in forming and managing the club had at one time or the other in our lives played table tennis.

“We are investing in both their sports career and education. We have followed their skills’ development for a while before signing them.

“The plan is to give them a good life. We consulted their guardians and parents and we got their consent.

“We want a good future for them in both sports and education, and we will ensure that it is achieved,’’ he said.

The club’s coordinator added that the three players have been put on monthly salary at the hospital.

“They are being given N25, 000 monthly for their up keep and day to day sustainability,’’ he said.

He added that the hospital was working on the players attending some international competitions for exposure to enhance their skills.

“There is work in progress for them to have education scholarships and study in Bayeux, France. They will also attend the California Open Table Tennis Championsips,’’ he said.

Obayomi, 15, said that he’s thankful to God to have been signed by the American Hospital, adding that life hadn’t been easy for him as an orphan.

“I thank American Hospital for this gesture offered to me and I appreciate and promise to give a good account of myself.

“My mother died in 2011 and my father in 2013, life hasn’t been easy at all. Because of the situation I found myself, I’m attending a public school and staying with my brother’s friend.

“My brother doesn’t reside in Lagos, so I have to stay with his friend because Lagos is a good place for my sports career and education,’’ he said.

Also, Bello said that his parents were joyous about his signing by American Hospital Table Tennis Club.

He said that he was happy joining the club because it had plans to make them successful table tennis players.

“I’m impressed with all that they have for us. They are not just particular about table tennis but also about our education.

“I am grateful to them because they are balancing us in both,’’ Bello said.

For Eyo who has been playing table tennis all his life without anything to show for it, joining the club will help him achieve something in table tennis.

“I have an aim in table tennis and joining American Table Tennis Club will make me to achieve my target.

“Actually, my number one priority is education followed by sports and I promise to make myself and American Hospital Table Tennis Club proud,’’ he said.