JTF Kills Two Cultists In ONELGA

The Joint Military Taskforce (JTF) in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State recently shot and killed two dreaded cultists after an exchange of gun fire with them.

An eye witness account has it that the incident occurred at Egbada Uju road junction where the soldiers ambushed the cultists, adding that on sighting the soldiers, the cultists opened fire on them.

The source also said that the JTF personnel quickly responded to the attack and in the process killed two while others escaped with bullet wounds, adding that the corpses of the cultists were later taken to the JTF office along Ahoada road.

The source further disclosed that there was jubilation within the axis of Omoku as people celebrated the defeat of the dead cultists.

It would be recalled that Omuku town and other communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state have come under attack of cultists after the amnesty granted to all cultists by the state government.

When contacted on the matter, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to get the details of the incident.