IG Extols Late C P’s Virtues

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Abubakar K. Idris has described the late former Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Francis Mobalaji Odesanya as a committed officer who contributed to the development of the force during his service years.

The Inspector-General of Police stated this during the burial ceremony of the late Commissioner of Police held at the Vault of Gardens Cemetary, Ikoyi, Lagos over the weekend.

Represented on the occasion by DIG Ntom Chukwu who is in charge of Research and Statics at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IG said the late State Commissioner of Police would be missed for his dedication and commitment to the service of the nation.

He recalled that late CP Francis M. Odesanya was able to reawaken the commitment of the officers at the Rivers State Police Command in crime fighting, adding that crimes have reduced drastically in the state at the moment.

According to him, the police would continue to identify with the bereaved family even as he charged them to brace up with the sudden demise of their father, adding that nobody can question the Almighty God in time like this.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration in the command, Dep Cyril Okoro, said the command was shocked by the death of their boss, adding that the late Commissioner of Police injected the spirit of team work among the personnel in the command.

He said the command would continue to remember him for his humility and open door administration, adding that the legacies he left in the command would be sustained.

The DCP, Administration thanked those who identified with the command at the time of their grief and prayed the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest in His bossom.

Earlier in a sermon at the church service held at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Rev Father Stephen Ogbe described the late Commissioner of Police as a man who during his life time worked for the Lord, adding that Late CP Francis M. Odesanya was buried on his wedding day anniversary.

He stated that the church and indeed the society would miss him for his selfless contributions, adding that he impacted positively on the development of the society and the Catholic Church at large.

The burial ceremony was attended by police officers, the rank including other security agents, politicians and clerics.