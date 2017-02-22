I Need More Rest -Buhari …As Senate Reads Vacation Extension Letter

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said results of the series of medical checkups he carried out in the course of his medical vacation had shown that he needed a longer period of rest.

He said this necessitated his staying back in London, United Kingdom longer than initially planned.

The President said this in a four-paragraph statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Adesina did not disclose how long the President’s “longer period of rest” will take.

He, however, thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes while assuring them that there is no cause for worry.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual check-up, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said the President would announce to Nigerians when it was time for him to return from his medical vacation.

Adesina spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after he issued a statement in which he quoted the President as saying that the results of the medical tests he carried out showed that he needed longer time of rest.

When asked when specifically the President plans to return to the country, Adesina said, “What we have just said is what I will want us to believe. The President said he needs to rest further. The same President that communicated that to us, when it is time for him to come, he will also communicate to us.”

In a releated development, the Senate yesterday officially read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter dated February 5, requesting an extension of his vacation to further finish up some medical checkups.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter at the resumption of plenary yesterday.

The Senate had before resumption from its four weeks suspension of plenary, admitted receiving the letter from the President.

The letter reads: “Further to my letter dated January 18, 2017 in which I notified the distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.

“I am, therefore, notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf. Please accept distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read.

In his remarks, Saraki said that the National Assembly leadership visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, adding that he was in good spirit and in good health.

Meanwhile, the Senate has condoled with the House of Representatives over the death of Rep. Bello Sani representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

“Our condolence is to his family and the government of Katsina State.

“He was a gentle man, principled and cosmopolitan who interacted very well with members of the National Assembly,’’ he said.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.