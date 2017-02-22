Group Urges Dickson To Shelve Proposed Grazing Reserve

The Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) has urged the Bayelsa State Government to stay action on its plan to allocate 1,200 hectares of land to herdsmen for grazing.

The group’s Homeland chapter President I and President in charge of Lagos chapter, Mr Iniruo Wills and Mr Elaye Otrofanowei respectively made the plea in a statement in Yenagoa last Sunday.

The group’s leaders urged Governor Seriake Dickson to put the decision on hold until after stakeholders’ consultations, including a well-publicised Town Hall meetings.

They also condemned the attack by suspected members of Bayelsa State Volunteers on a group of Ijaw stakeholders led by Ijaw human rights activist, Annkio Briggs, during a peaceful protest in Yenagoa

The IPA decried what it called “the hypocritical role played by some security agents and top public officers” who supervised the alleged assault on the protesters.

The group wondered why such violence would be unleashed on the stakeholders, who were protesting peacefully on February14 in the “The Jerusalem of Ijaw Nation”.

“This is a most dangerous and grossly undemocratic practice that must not be allowed in Ijaw Land or indeed in Nigeria.

“The peaceful exercise of fundamental rights to Freedom of Assembly, expression and peaceful protest under the law, should not to be forcefully denied or suppressed, whether by official or unofficial forces,” it said.

The group also called on the governor to “urgently conduct a wide consultation to get further insights on the subject by allowing all stakeholders to express their views, and allay the deeply held apprehensions”.

It called on the National Human Rights Commission and the Inspector-General of Police to order an independent investigation into the Feb. 14 incident.

According to IPA, the probe will unravel the truth and ensure appropriate redress for the victims, and as well bring the culprits to justice.