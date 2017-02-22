Dosu Lauds NFF For Organising Friendly Matches

A member of Dream Team that won football Olympic gold medal for Nigeria at Atlanta 1996 Olympics, Dosu Joseph says the friendly matches scheduled for Super Eagles was a welcome development.

Dosu made the assertion in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

Tidesports gathered that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is making plans to ensure the Super Eagles play at least four high-grade friendly matches before the resumption of 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“Kudos to the NFF for thinking it right to organise the friendly matches.

“If our players play well against Burkina Faso and Senegal, I think both teams are just the test that we need to prepare for our World Cup qualifying match against Cameroon.

“Cameroon is Africa’s defending champion, so, we need to buckle up and focus on these friendly matches,’’ he said.

Meanwhile Super Eagles is warning up for a friendly match against Burkina Faso on March 23 in London.