CAF Election Is War – Benin FA Boss

Benin FA president Moucharafou Anjorin has fired a salvo at Nigerian rival Amaju Pinnick by calling him “my small boy” ahead of next month’s CAF elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, while describing the polls as “a war”.

Incumbent CAF executive Anjorin will stand for re-election against Pinnick after he defeated Nigeria’s Aminu Maigari four years ago in Morocco.

Anjorin has now described Pinnick as “a newcomer” to African football after just two years as NFF boss, adding that he hopes to be re-elected after he has supported Nigeria for many years.

“Pinnick is a new comer, he has only two years of his mandate (as NFF president),” Anjorin said in a radio interview monitored Friday morning.

“It’s an election, and Pinnick is my small boy in African football.

“Life is a school and we need to learn and respect ourselves.”

He said the NFF president cannot use the big name of Nigeria to get on the CAF executive committee on March 16.

“It’s a lie for Nigeria to dominate the region and the other countries to only support them,” he said.

“You cannot use the big name of Nigeria (to bully the other countries)

“They have been on the committee for 12, 14 years. This is not their birth right.

“Nigeria should support me because I have supported the country.

“Also, I’m a Yoruba man from Abeokuta, my older brother holds Nigerian nationality, and Benin and Nigeria are the same.”

He refused to reveal the countries in the West African region who will support his candidacy, insisting “this is war”.