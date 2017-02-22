19 Academics Begin Research In Shell Sabbatical Programme

No fewer than 19 academics from different universities in Nigeria have begun research attachments in several fields of study sponsored by Shell, a multi-national oil company.

Shell Spokesperson Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen last Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Odugbesan said that the programme was the latest phase of the sabbatical and internship programme of the Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture, which was introduced in 1980.

According to him, the eight professors and 11 research interns commenced their programmes in January 2017.

Odugbesan said that, the beneficiaries were seeking to build industry knowledge and understanding in such fields as biodiversity, petroleum engineering, geophysics, impact assessment, community health, oil and gas exploration.

He explained that the recipients were drawn from the University of Benin, University of Ibadan, Niger Delta University, University of Ilorin and the University of Lagos.

Other beneficiaries are drawn from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ahmadu Bello University, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, University of Calabar and University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Our research and internship programmes is a key aspect of our effort to contribute to the development of higher education in Nigeria. It is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“SPDC obtains specialised and cost-effective services from the professors and senior lecturers, while they in turn acquire industry experience and exposure to new technologies that can be ploughed back to the university community.

“For a period of one year, the professors on sabbatical will conduct research in identified areas and share their findings with SPDC.

“Part of the internship programme involves Master’s degree students who are also offered one-year placements to acquire work experience in SPDC.

“The other set of internships are from the Shell Centre of Excellence at the University of Benin who will spend six months, enabling them to gain critical working experience and be exposed to Shell’s working culture and ethics.

“Recruitment for sabbatical and research internship scheme begins with advertisements in national and local newspapers in March with interviews in July each year.”

Odugbesan further said in the statement that Shell companies in Nigeria had a long history of supporting education through scholarships