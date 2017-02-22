18 Firms Bid For PPP Projects In Kogi

The Desk Officer, Kogi State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abolaji Femi, said that 18 companies have submitted their application for Expression of Interest (EOI) to undertake Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Femi disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja, Friday.

He said that the companies had submitted their applications for Expression of Interest for different types of lot.

The officer emphasised on the need for all bidders to present the evidence of similar job executed for the past three years in the relevant field, location and description.

He added that the companies must also show evidence of registrations with Kogi State Ministry of Works, BPPP, KOCCIMA, and tax clearance evidence for the past three years.

However, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Adope Solomon, said that the needful would be done as expected from all the stakeholders involved.

Solomon solicited for maximum and unalloyed cooperation from prospective contractors in the business.