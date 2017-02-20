UI Endorses 3SC …Joins Redemption Efforts

Shooting Stars Sport Club

The University of Ibadan  community has endorsed Shooting Stars Sport Club (3SC) as a model club and  has promised  to join in redeeming the  club’s lost glory.
Prof. Ambrose Aiyelari, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration),  made the disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan while taking delivery of the club’s new jerseys in his office.
Tidesports reports that Aiyelari, alongside Prof.  Remi Raji-Oyelade and  Prof.  Akinola Alada took delivery of the jerseys.
Aiyelari, who noted that the  rebuilding process of the club had begun, said   all hands must be on deck to run it as a  professional  outfit.
He said  the Vice Chancellor of the institution,  Prof. Idowu Olayinka, was a member of the 3SC Supporters Club  expected to be launched soon.
The club’s management led by Mr Abayomi Oke, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, and   Executive Chairman, Mr Gbolagade Busari,  have  initiated a   restructuring of the club.

