The University of Ibadan community has endorsed Shooting Stars Sport Club (3SC) as a model club and has promised to join in redeeming the club’s lost glory.
Prof. Ambrose Aiyelari, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), made the disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan while taking delivery of the club’s new jerseys in his office.
Tidesports reports that Aiyelari, alongside Prof. Remi Raji-Oyelade and Prof. Akinola Alada took delivery of the jerseys.
Aiyelari, who noted that the rebuilding process of the club had begun, said all hands must be on deck to run it as a professional outfit.
He said the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, was a member of the 3SC Supporters Club expected to be launched soon.
The club’s management led by Mr Abayomi Oke, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, and Executive Chairman, Mr Gbolagade Busari, have initiated a restructuring of the club.
UI Endorses 3SC …Joins Redemption Efforts
