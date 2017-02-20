Stakeholders Okay Modular Refineries Plan …Projects Excite Buhari’s Aide

Local refinery operators and some stakeholders in Bayelsa State yesterday commended the proposed liberalisation of modular refineries by the Federal Government to drive development in the Niger Delta region.

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, had during his last tour of oil communities announced that the Federal Government would establish modular refineries in the Niger Delta to drive its development strategy for the region. Owner and operator of an artisanal refinery in Bayelsa, Mr. Roland kiente told newsmen that the policy if implemented would transform the economic fortunes of the oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta.

“Those of us currently doing the business are pleased with the proposed plans by the Federal Government.

“We have been advocating for it for long and I have been very vocal in calling on government to come down to our level and assist.

“Our advice, however, is that government should not politicise it, they should identify those who are already in the business and leverage on their expertise also enhance their capacities.

“Those with some kind of experience will be easier to train for the pilot scheme.

“And we shall be more than willing to work with the government to showcase our skills, before now they had branded us illegal and saboteurs.

“But what we are doing is source crude and refine; it is those who sell the crude to us that are involved in illegality.

“Also that has been denting the image of the vocation of local refining; we are driven by entrepreneur instinct to survive.

“There is a big misconception, the artisanal refiners just like the big refineries buy crude from people who get it from illegal sources, so when the government comes in, everything will be formalised.

“With government involvement the revenue will be paid into government coffers rather than individuals who break pipelines to steal crude, it is those persons that are illegal not we that refine and sell’’, Kiente said.

In his reaction, Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters, Mr. Kenedy West noted that the modular refinery concept was a novel concept that could transform the Niger Delta region.

“It is a strong answer to eliminate unsafe illegal refineries which are dangerous to our environment.

“The modular refinery is a perfect solution to the dangers of what our people are doing.

“Legitimizing it to make room for small investors, who may not have the capital to build big refineries can build smaller refineries.

“The benefits are so enormous amongst which is increasing the local refining capacity.

“It will organise the local refineries operators into companies and encourage the people of the region to invest in local refining according to the level of their capital under a controlled and regulated framework

“It is wonderful idea that we support but it involves a lot; and we all have to work together to achieve success from it, there is a role for stakeholders,” West said.

An Environmentalist, Mr. Alagoa Morris also applauded the government for acceding to the yearnings of the people but called for the establishment of standards to protect the environment.

He advocated for baseline Environmental Impact Assessment studies by experts and putting in place safety measures prior to establishment of the refineries to ensure they run in an environmentally sustainable manner.

“It is thumbs up to the government and we want the refineries to be driven by the Niger Delta people.

“They should be organised into cooperatives with ownership of shares and incorporation of real companies.

“( “Government should set the standards and enforce; it also should establish formal channels where the operators of the refineries should buy crude officially to check the menace of oil theft.

“The refineries will definitely provide job opportunities and help in tackling the security challenges in the region’’, Morris said.

An Ex-Militant leader, Mr. Ramsey Mukoro who also spoke in favour of the proposed modular refineries, noted that it would provide jobs for the teeming youths in oil communities.

He said that when young minds are meaningfully engaged, they would direct their youthful energies to productive ventures.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh says the Federal Government planned liberalisation of modular refineries will boost development in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

Boroh, who is also the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, assured the people of the region that the proposed modular refineries in oil producing communities would usher in a new era in the Niger Delta region.

Gen. Boroh in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Yenagoa, reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to develop the Niger Delta region.

He maintained that the intention to make oil producing communities the hub for refining and related activities would put them in a better position to drive the local economy.

Boroh appealed to the youths to be calm, focused and more articulate in their quest for better living conditions and take advantage of the good gestures of the present administration.

The amnesty coordinator explained that the Federal Government is seeking better ways for Niger Delta people to participate in the development process of the region through meaningful engagements.

According to the amnesty boss, the Federal Government’s new partnership arrangement will bring about an unprecedented infrastructural development in the region.

Boroh commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for taking the pains to identify with the people through his tour of the region.

According to Boroh, the planned oil-communities-intervention-meeting by the Federal Government to chart short, medium and long term development blueprint was a strategy to enhance the socio-economic activities in the region.

He expressed the hope that with the proposed coming on stream of modular refineries, the ex-agitators and other youths in the region will be meaningfully engaged in decent jobs.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Phase II ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region in a reaction to the development, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating his sincere wish for the people of the region,

The ex-agitators said that the option of allowing modular refineries to be located in oil bearing communities, speaks volume of the sincere intentions of the present administration towards the Niger Delta youths

Chairman of the Phase II ex-agitators,Mr Salvation Rifus, told newsmen that the tour of the oil communities by the acting president had shown that the Federal Government was committed to development .

He noted that the decision to allow the communities to legally operate modular refineries was the best thing that has happened to the people, describing it as a welcome development.