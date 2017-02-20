RSG To Partner FG On Dev Projects

Rivers State Government says it will partner with the Federal Government in the execution of projects that will impact positively on the economy of the State and improve the lives of the people.

Governor Wike stated this when the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike restated that the State Government is committed to the protection of all Federal Government assets including oil and gas pipelines, noting that the State has not recorded any case of pipeline vandalization since the inception of the administration.

He expressed delight that the Buhari- led administration would soon commence work on the Bodo-Bonny Road, as the project when completed will reduce carnage on the Port Harcourt-Bonny sea route, check the incidence of sea piracy and other forms of criminal activities on the water ways.

”We thank the President for his commitment in reviving this project that will improve our economy and that of the nation, connect the people of Bonny to other parts of the State by road and impact on the lives of our people” Wike stated.

The Governor, who called for the support of the Federal Government in improving and boosting the transmission lines of power supply in the State told the Minister of the State Government’s resolve to work with the Federal Controllers of Works in the State to achieve set goals.

In his speech, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola announced that work would soon commence on the Bodo-Bonny Road which was abandoned several years ago, while contract has also been awarded for the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt – Aba Expressway which has been in a deployable State.

Babatunde Fashola noted that when work on the road is completed, it would ease the transportation difficulties presently facing Nigerians because the road is a major link between the South-South and South-East.

He appealed to the State Government to make the process of acquiring land in the State more flexible to ensure the smooth take off of the National Housing Scheme being undertaken by the Federal Government.

The Minister stressed the need for the State Government to work closely with Controllers of Works in the State, adding that his Ministry would not compete with the Government but will rather work in synergy with it to achieve the developmental agenda of the Federal Government in the State.