Oil Production: Firm Demands Fair Deal For N’Delta

As Federal Government searches for solution to crisis in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, an indigenous energy company, Star Delta Energy Services, says it is only an arrangement that could make Niger Delta people equal partners in the oil production process that could guarantee equity and enduring peace in the region.As Federal Government

In an interview yesterday with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Administrative Personnel of the firm, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said there is urgent need for the host communities of the region to have direct ownership stake in the resources exploited on its land.

Ogba said, "This system should allow for the community's direct involvement as a stakeholder, in every facet of its resources exploitation, ensuring optimal standards and best practices are adhered to in the process".

He noted that the present system where the Niger Delta communities being the nerve centre of Nigeria's oil and gas production, has no stakes in the ownership and management of these resources cannot guarantee sustainable development.

According to Prince Ogba, it is only when the scale is balanced by the Niger Delta communities such that the structure ensures equitable empowerment as against the present lopsided structure of ownership that sustainable socio-economic development and resultant peace and prosperity could be actualised.

He advocated for a structure that would give clusters of oil-producing communities in each local government area to register a company in the Corporate Affairs Commission with each having representatives in the board so that they have right to sue and be sued.

Ogba noted that his company, Star Delta Energy Services, has the capacity and foreign partners to assist the host communities in the technical aspect of oil and gas production as to share equities in agreed ratio.

"There have been recent calls for the revocation of oil and gas blocks awarded to non-Niger Deltans, especially blocks marred with a lack of transparency and due process.

"This very partial sharing of resources where the resource owners were sidelined in favour of non indigenes has been detrimental to the development of the Niger Delta," he said.

Stressing that the region has been deprived thus far of the economic stimulation that these blocks would have brought into the region, had they been awarded to the locals, Ogba urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the process and replace it with an equitable system for the much desired peace and sustainable development.Stressing that the region has been deprived thus far of the economic stimulation that these blocks would have brought into the region, had they been awarded to the locals, Ogba urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the process and replace it with an equitable system for the much desired peace and sustainable development.