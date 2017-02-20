NBC Recommits To Poverty, Hunger Eradication

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has reiterated its commitment to continue partnering with the Rivers State Government and communities to realise some of the Sustainable Development Goals by eradicating extreme poverty and hunger in the nation.

The Legal Public Affairs and Communications Director of NBC,Shade Morgan who stated this last Thursday at the Graduation ceremony of 12 oginigba youths who completed Maritime Technical skills Training, said the bottling company has impacted over 30,000 youths in Nigeria through various youth empowerment programmes.

Morgan explained that the NBC sponsored maritime skills acquisition project for Oginigba youths was an initiative designed to equip youths in the host community with skills set required to secure employment in the maritime industry.

She noted that the maritime skill acquisition project will enable graduates compete favorably with their counterparts locally, regionally and globally and connect them with opportunities in the Nigerian and international maritime industry based on the skills that were acquired during the project.

She noted that the company recognized that fact that the main hope of a nation lies in the proper education of its youth, explaining that the future of these youths who recently graduated from the skilled acquired and sponsored by the NBC sharpen their future, adding that one of the focal areas of NBC’s corporate social responsibility framework is youth development.

According to her, ‘the project is designed to be sustained while beneficiaries have subscribed and committed to contributing to a ‘Pay it Forward’ Community fund with monthly stipend upon securing employment’’.

‘’ The fund which will be supported by NBC will be used to take more youths through the programme as more beneficiaries contribute to the fund. This will assist and provide for more teeming youths as beneficiaries helps to give back to the community’’, he said.

Morgan assured that the company through its consultant on the project scans for employment opportunities to ensure they secure employment that matches their training and skills.

She explained that NBC had since 2012 donated computers and printer to the Ogonigba youths secretariat, trained three Ogonigba boys in industrial welding and fabrication, trained 23 Oginigba girls in Hair Dressing and Beauty treatment and provide basis equipment and tools for work upon graduation.

The Company legal, Public Affairs and Communication Director further said the company had the same year set up Coca-Cola retail business for 10 Ogonigba Youths and provide seed stock and merchandising materials for them.

One of the Graduates who spoke on behalf of the 12 beneficiaries Stephen Amadi, commended the company and assured that he will not led the company, the chiefs and people of Oginigba down.

Amadi noted that the training had exposed him to a new beginning in his life as he promised that himself and other beneficiaries would keep to the term reached to train other youths by contributing to the ‘Pay It Forward’ community fund so that others will benefit from the scheme.