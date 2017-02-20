Modular Refinery: IYC Advises FG

The Secretary-General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Comrade Bristol Alagbaria, has advised the Federal Government, not to do away with the local way of refining petroleum products but work towards improving on it.

Alagbaria who was a quest on a radio news and current affairs programme in Port Harcourt, recently, gave the advice following Federal Government’s plans to establish modular refineries in the Niger Delta region, using youths floating illegal refineries to manage them.

The IYC Secretary general who also lamented that the youth of Rivers State were not given an audience at the Stake holders interactive session with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, asked the Federal Government to stop the alleged intimidation of youths in the area using the military.

“This local technology that has its roots from the Niger Delta should be developed, using experts, and as well as carry out research on them.

“It is cheap, it is economical and if it is improved upon, we can also export that knowledge across the world”, he said.

He added that, if the Federal Government has plans to set up the modular refineries and in addition import equipment to the region then it would be a welcome development.

He however averred that the local technology of refining crude oil into other sources of energy should not be done away with.

“If they are talking about modular refinery and they want to bring in the machines and everything, it is good but that local technology should not be jettisoned”, he said.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary, IYC, Comrade Victor Burubo, who was also a quest on the programme, said non-militant youths in the region should also be engaged as well as the repentant militants.

Burubo said the militants should not be encouraged by recognizing them above well-behaved Niger Delta Youths.

“Nigerian governments from 1960 have been notorious for ignoring people until they make trouble. “Even the suggestion that those who are into illegal refining business, would have government cooperate with them, and establish modular refineries so that they can be engaged, what of the teeming youths of the Niger Delta who have done none of these”, he asked.

The IYC National publicity Secretary, questioned the rationale behind the neglect of those who have not been into kidnapping, carrying guns and doing illegal refining business.

“You Ignore those that have not done such things and go ahead to satisfy only those who have caused trouble, thereby creating the impression that if you want to be heared, you have to cause trouble and that is very unfortunate”, he said