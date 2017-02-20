Etche Community Tasks Wike On Electricity Project

The people of Egbeke/Nwoba, host of the Rivers State School-to-Land Centre in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, have appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to take steps towards completion of the rural electrification project in the area.

Spokesman, Egbeke/Nwoba School-to-Land Committee, Engineer Eberechi Austin Onyegbula, made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Thursday.

Onyegbula said the electrification project in the area was abandoned several years ago and that successive administrations had not been able to re-award and complete it.

He lamented that the development had denied people of the area the benefit of enjoying electricity like other neighbouring communities in the local government area.

“We, therefore, appeal to Governor Wike to come to our rescue. This is because we believe in him as the project governor of the state who has taken meaningful projects to many communities across the state.

“The presence of electricity propels development in any society, hence we urge the governor to hear our cry and come to our aid”, he said.

Onyegbula who also urged the state government to revitalize the farm said the present state of the farm was defeating the objective for which it was established.

Chris Oluoh