Enugu Recommits To Sports Talents Dev

The Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Youths and Sports, Nelson Uduji, has said that the state government is determined to develop talents in various sporting activities.

Uduji, representing Agwu state constituency, made this known at Chief Edward Ubosi, the Speaker of the assembly boxing talent initiative at Isi-Uzo Local Government Area on Thursday.

He said the philosophy behind the speaker’s boxing talent hunt in schools was in line with the state government’s promise to revive and develop sports at the grassroots.

“This is one of the ways of generating employment for our people.

“The technical sub-committee is going round schools in the state to discover talents who will participate in Nigeria’s sporting festival and possibly the forth coming 2020 Olympics,’’ Uduji, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Talent hunt initiative, said.

The lawmaker explained that the committee would not only fish out boxing talents from schools but would go outside the school system to fish out talents that were within the age bracket.

He said that the exercise would be an annual event in the state.

Commending the initiator of the project, the Supervisor for Youths and Sports in Isi-Uzo, Mr Nnemeka Obuna, said that there were so many talented youths waiting to be discovered at the rural areas.

Obuna described the exercise as very laudable and urged other sport lovers to emulate the speaker and the state government in developing sports in the state.