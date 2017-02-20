Cult Attacks: Residents Flee Rivers Community …Two Killed

Many families and residents of Egbeda Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have fled the community, following last Thursday’s attacks by unknown gunmen suspected to be Degbam cult group. Two persons were brutally killed in the presence of their family members.

One of those killed was beheaded and the dismembered head was dumped at Egbeda round about apparently to send a strong signal that there is danger in the community.

The Tide investigation revealed that about three weeks before the Thursday incident, Degbam cultists had allegedly killed two Iceland cult members during a funeral in the community.

This unhealthy development did not go down well with Iceland cultists in the area who are believed to outnumber their Degbam counterparts.

In a bid to take a revenge on the rival cult group, The Tide learnt that the former (Iceland) allegedly recruited machineries from Awara in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo State and stormed the community in two vehicles, before killing three villagers; one each from Omuordu, Obugwor and Obohia.

The Tide gathered that last Thursday’s cult attack on Egbema which recorded two deaths was a reprisal from the rival group.

Apart from killing of the two villagers last Thursday, the gunmen also attacked the residents and palace of the paramount ruler of Egbeda community, Eze Christopher N. Didia, leaving him in agony.

Confirming the incident, Eze Didia regretted that the activities of cult groups in the area have torn the peace of the community apart and the people have fled the area to take refuge in neighbouring communities and Port Harcourt.

The Egbeda monarch who also recounted how he and his wife narrowly escaped death at the hands of the cultists, however, said last Thursday’s attack on his palace and residents cannot be a product of mere cult group clashes between Degbam and Iceland.

He accused those interested in the Egbeda royal stool for being responsible for the mayhem on his house and palace.

He however, appealed to the State Government and security agencies to deploy more security personnel in the area to checkmate high spate of cultism in the community, even as he pleaded with those who have deserted the community to return home.

The Chairman, Egbeda Council of Chiefs, Chief Clifford Uzuobor and the Council’s Secretary, Chief Nnamdi Ohia, in their respective interviews with The Tide, thanked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua local government, Mrs Gloria Omereji for their timely intervention to safeguard lives and property in the community.

When The Tide visited Bayelsa Community, there was fear and apprehension in the air and it would take a little while before peace and normalcy will be restored in the community.

Enoch Ekpelle & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana