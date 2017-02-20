Council Boss Bans Youth Activities In Okrika

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee (CTC) of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Wilson David Alabere has banned all youth activities in the area.

Hon. Alabere said the ban was to prevent the total break down of law and order in the area occasioned by recent crisis that occurred in Ibaka town during the election held in the area by factional members of the Ijaw Youth Council.

The Okrika council boss disclosed this to newsmen in Okrika shortly after security agencies in the area restored peace in the troubled Ibaka community over the weekend.

“The move follows an aborted crisis when a faction of the IYC met in Ibaka town to hold an illegal election”, he said.

He used the opportunity to condemn in its entirety the activities of the factional members of the IYC as well as the illegality the group perpetrated in Ibaka town during the aborted election, adding that the community has remained the most peaceful town in recent times in the area.

The council chairman explained that the council was never against the IYC but maintained that such gatherings or activities of the youth must receive the express permission of the local government council before such meetings can hold. He said as a council, the present leadership can not fold its arms and watch youth activities jeopardise the existing peace in the area.

Hon. Alabere however used the opportunity to thank security agencies in the area for their timely intervention in bringing the crisis to an immediate end even as he assured the people of the area of his administration’s commitment in ensuring the protection of lives and property in the area.