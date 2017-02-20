Choba Residents Lament Power Outage

Residents of Choba Town have called on Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), to urgently restore power to the area, which has been in persistent darkness.

Some of the residents who spoke to The Tide yesterday in separate interviews said they now use their generating sets and solar energy inverters that are expensive to run.

According to Mr Linus Kinika, who runs a unisex saloon, the use of his generating set has taken a toll on his fiancés over the past three months.

“The absence of light is affecting my business and customers are complaining due to the persistent power outage”, he said.

Another resident, Mrs Rose Amadi, urged PHED to do something about the ugly development, even as she frowned at the rate power outage occurs in the town.

“If they bring light, before the next day they will cut it off, yet bills have been coming”, she claimed.

They said the epileptic power supply has been on since November, 2015, while another resident of Rumuchakara community, Mr Johnson Chukwu, a landlord, explained that his tenants have relocated to other places that have power supply.

In reaction, however the spokesman of PHED, Mr John Onyia, said every electricity supply used in the state comes from the National grid, which is currently at 3,728, mega watts.

“We must make sure that every Port Harcourt resident get the share of what we receive from the National grid”, he said.

Onyia assured the residents of power supply immediately there is an improvement from the National grid.