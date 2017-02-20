Brown Dissociates Self From Sheriff Exco

A People’s Democratic Party PDP chieftain in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Boma Brown has dissociated himself from the Rivers State Executive Committee of the party set up by the Alhaji Modu Sheriff faction of the party.

Brown who was allegedly appointed as the State Organizing Secretary in a statement said’ he was surprised and embarrassed by the announcement shortly after the appeal court judgment on Friday pointing out the he was not consulted.

The ONOLGA PDP chieftain said he has never recognized or associated himself with the Sheriff led executive since the group started its fight to balkanize the PDP and will never do so, since he believes in the Makarfi led exco set up by the party convention in Port Harcourt last year.

Brown maintained that he will never associate himself with anything that will run down the party or kill the vision of its founding fathers, as he threw his weight behind the Makarfi led exco to ensure the revitalization and repositioning of the party for 2019.

He also pledged loyalty to the Governor Wike led administration and Bro. Felix Obua led state exco, which he believes have shown vision and commitment to develop Rivers State.

He therefore urged the general public, members of the party and his supporters to disregard last Fridays purported announcement, noting that he was not consulted and he is not in anyway part of the new exco.

Brown called on the Modu Sheriff exco to stop its blind positioning and grandstanding, stressing that PDP is above personal interest of any group or persons.