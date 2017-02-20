Body Hails Igbo’s Nomination As NDDC Commissioner

A great son of Izombe in Oguta Local government Area and the president of Oil Producing Areas Welfare Association (OPAWA), Prince Victor Nwauwa, has described the nomination of Deacon Donald Igbo as the commissioner from Imo State to serve in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the right step in the right direction.

He made the statement in Owerri while chatting with newsmen over the stand of some Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta youths against Prof. Anthony Anwuka’s nomination of Deacon Igbo as NDDC commissioner to represent Imo State, emphasising that Deacon Donald Igbo would bring his wealth of professional experience and long administrative acumen to transform the commission just as he did while serving as a Director of Accounts at ISOPADEC in 2014.

He commended the great inputs of Deacon Igbo to the development of his area, Izombe autonomous community, while serving as a Director of Accounts, advising his people to give him the necessary support.

He praised Deacon Donald Igbo for assisting youths of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta areas to acquire knowledge which has helped them to receive their due entitlements timely.

Prince Nwauwa, therefore called on those youths kicking againt Anwuka’s nomination of Deacon Donald Igbo as the NDDC commissioner that will represent Imo State to shun such a move and allow the light shine for all of them.

He admonished the youths from the two oil producing areas of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGS to embrace peace and desist from promoting restiveness.

The peace-loving prince used the avenue to commend Governor Okorocha’s restoration of power supply in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas as well as granting of amnesty to Imo militants.