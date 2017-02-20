Blame Illegal Oil Bunkerers For Black Soot – NSCDC

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State has denied contributing to the black soot pollution in Rivers State through the destruction of illegal refineries and products.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Michael Oguntua, in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Thursday insisted that the activities of oil bunkerers were solely responsible for the soot in the state.

He said it was the duty of the NSCDC to stop the operators from burning and processing crude oil.

“Let nobody say it is our destruction of illegal refineries that is causing the black soot in the state, rather it is the activities of these illegal bunkerers.

“The cooking of this crude during the processing of crude oil is actually contributing, to a large extent, to this black soot of a thing”, he said.

According to him, when NSDSC succeeds in apprehending them, such illegal refineries are destroyed.

“It is the illegal refineries that we destroy whenever we go into the creeks”, he said.

The Tide recalls that security agencies have repeatedly been accused of being responsible for the soot experienced in the state due to their improper disposal of illegal refineries.

The soot began around November last year, but became worse last month (January), which led the Rivers State Government to set up a taskforce to deal with the issue.

Already, three companies have been sealed up so far for allegedly burning asphalt and other products.

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has also issued a ban on the burning of tyres in a bid to stop the soot.

King Osila/ Chris Oluoh