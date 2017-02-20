Bailout Funds: AAEUN Backs Investigation Of Benefitting States

The Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) says it supports the decision by the Federal Government to investigate how benefiting state governments spent the bailout funds given to them.

The President of AAEUN, Mr Simon Anchaver, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Dutse during the Union’s 3rd National Quadrennial Conference.

Anchaver said that despite the bailout funds given to states to enable them meet their financial obligations, especially payment of workers’ salaries, some of them still owed workers salary arrears.

He said this was “unfortunate and unacceptable”, adding that any Governor that could not pay workers at the end of every month, should resign.

“We strongly support Federal Government’s decision to set up an audit committee to investigate how state governments spent the bailout funds given to them.

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable for governors to owe workers their salaries. We therefore call on states to look for means to pay workers as at when due, to avoid industrial unrest,” he said.

The Union leader decried the delay by government to constitute a tripartite committee for the review of minimum wage.

Anchaver said that the demand for a minimum wage of N56,000 by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, was informed by cost of goods and services.

According to him, the best way to stimulate the economy is through improved wages for the working class.

“We urge government to set in motion, necessary machinery for upward review of the minimum wage as a matter of priority, to motivate workers for efficient oiling of the wheels of nation building.

“The current N18.000 minimum wage for workers was approved in 2011; today, it is nothing to write home about,” he added.

Anchaver commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recovery of millions of Naira and other currencies stolen by some people.

He called on all foreign allies of Nigerian to assist the country recover its stolen funds lodged in their banks.

He also urged the country’s anti-graft agencies to intensify efforts at recovering all monies stolen from the national treasury.