…As Tamunoene Tasks Ogu/Bolo Officials On Dev

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daizy Tamunoene has tasked political appointees to work closely with their modus operandi and challenges with a view to moving the areas forward.

Tamunoene who gave the charge after a meeting between the members of the caretaker committee and the principal officers of the Local Government Council in her office at Ogu promised to work amicably with everyone to move the Local Government forward.

Handling over Caretaker Committee members to their respective Department heads, she expressed optimism that there would be a cordial working relationship for a successful administration.

On the Sun Newspaper award to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Ogu/Bolo boss opined that he deserved it as the management of the Newspaper have seen his performance especially in security, job creation, youth development and creating investment friendly environment.

Tamunoene expressed optimism that the award would spur the Governor to perform better as more awards are coming his way.

Describing Wike as a pride to Rivers State, she canvassed support for him to develop the state, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure progress and a crime free society.

“Our support will give the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike the courage to perform more for the betterment of the state”, the Ogu/Bolo Local Government boss stated.