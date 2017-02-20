ANLCA Seeks Improved Infrastructure At Ports

The leadership of the Assocaition of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has urged the Federal Government and ports terminal operators to ensure that state of infrastructure at the nation’s ports is improved for effective service delivery.

A statement in Port Harcourt last Friday, issued by the ANLCA National President, Shamuseedeen Shittu, said that the state of roads within the ports at Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt is deplorable, especially requiring government and ports terminal operators’ urgent attention.

Shittu said that clearing and forwarding agents are not finding it difficult to move their goods and services from the ports, stressing demurrage is accumulated at the expenses of the Association’s members.

He said that the association would soon meet stakeholders in the nation’s maritime sector to fashion a way of improved service delivery at the nation’s ports.

He said that the association was ready to partner with the ports terminal operators for effective improvement in the total level of infrastructure at the ports.

Philip Okparaji