A’Ibom To Inaugurate Pencil Factory

The Akwa Ibom State Government says all is set to inaugurate the first government owned pencil factory in the state.

The factory was floated in 2015 under the Akwa Ibom Enterprises and Employment scheme (AKEES). According to a statement, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udo made available to The Tide he said the factory is also expected to produce toothpicks.

Udo hinted that AKEES was aimed at reawakening the spirit of enterprise among youths and positioning them to benefit from the industrialization programme of the state government.

The administrative and Utility Manager of the factory, Miss Nsisiony Umoh, said the factory was currently on trial programme.

She noted that the staff strength of the factory was over 60 drawn from AKEES database.

Umoh stated that the plant had been producing for two months.

According to her, the factory currently produces about 4,000 – 5,000 pencils per day, 25,000 per week and 100,000 per month.

She explained that production would increase significantly when the factory is fully inaugurated later in the year.

