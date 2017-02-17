Wike Receives The Sun Award,’Morrow

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will receive The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year award tomorrow.

This is the third in the year after he received that of Authority Newspaper in January and a week ago was decorated as Independent Newspaper Man of the Year Award.

The award will be presented in Lagos tomorrow

The Sun Board of Editors voted Governor Wike as The Sun Governor of the Year, after rigorous debate, because of his outstanding achievements in the areas of infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture, rural development and security, among others.

Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers, Mr.Eric Osagie said ”The Sun Governor of the Year” award is one of the most prestigious in the country and Africa, as it “is bestowed annually on state governors whose quality leadership, achievements and priceless contributions to national development have generated dividends of democracy as well as inspired hope for a better Nigeria.”

The Managing Director stated that what Wike has done in office was inspirational, emphasising: “At the last count, more than 80 roads aside bridges and jetties have been rehabilitated, reconstructed and constructed. Work is ongoing on the construction of about 35 new roads spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.”

According to him, Wike’s achievements in 19 months set him apart from other governors, noting: “It is for these uncommon but silent efforts of your government to improve the quality of living among your people that The Sun has deemed it appropriate to celebrate Your Excellency.”

Osagie also underlined what the government has done in the area of security, listing the support to security agencies and the state’s Amnesty Programme as some of the efforts.

“Also to your credit is a move to secure Rivers State. You set up an amnesty programme that made armed militants and cult members surrender their arms. Your immense support to security agencies with funds, vehicles and equipment, in a bid to secure the state, is applauded,” he said.

He noted that owing to the confidence people have about security in the Rivers State, “big orgnisations, like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Rotary International, among others, held their annual conferences in Rivers State this year.”

The Managing Director urged Governor Wike to personally attend and receive his award on February 18, 2017, in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has described the Governor of the Year Awards bestowed on Governor Nyesom Wike by The Sun and Authority Newspapers respectively as a reward for hard work and dexterity.

The PDP Chairman in a congratulatory statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the awards have once again showed that the developmental strides of Governor Wike are being appreciated by the people of the State and Nigerians at large.

Meanwhile, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has described the awards as ‘a no mean feat’ as according to him, the Rivers State Governor was just one out of the 36 Governors nationwide, adding, “for two of the nation’s finest Newspapers to unanimously vote Wike as Governor of the Year, is a confirmation of Governor Wike’s hard work”.