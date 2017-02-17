Wike Plans To End Traffic Congestion In Rumuokoro

By Kevin Nengia
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the new the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station will put an end to the traffic congestion  along that area.
He gave the assurance when he received the Nyeweli Rumuokoro, Eze Allwell Owhonda and Leaders of Rumuokoro  Clan at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Governor Wike also stated  that the Rumuokoro market and bus station  is a step towards stopping street trading in that axis.
He said  after the completion  of the two facilities, nobody would be allowed  to trade on the  major road, while illegal parking of commercial  vehicles on the road would be  discouraged.
He also assured that criminals operating along the road will also be dislodged and the Rumuokoro clan made more secure  for business  and residential  purposes.
In his words: “Once we complete the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station, those trading  on the road will be relocated to the market. We shall therefore  no longer allow people to trade on the  streets.
“The community will be accommodated in the market as well. We will  also have a community health centre for Rumuokoro  clan. “
The governor  noted  that his administration  will  continue  to  promote  community  development  across the state, pointing  out  project execution  is one of the  ways to appreciate  the people  for their loyalty  and support.
Earlier, the Nyeweli Rumuokoro, Eze Allwell Owhonda lauded the governor  for  several  development  projects  in Rumuokoro clan.
The Paramount Ruler whose address was read by former National President of NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha thanked the governor for the  recognition and classification  of the traditional stool of the area.
The traditional ruler pledged continued support of the Rumuokoro people to the Wike led administration, pointing out that the people were looking forward to Governor Wike’s second term in office.

