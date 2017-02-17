Wike Plans To End Traffic Congestion In Rumuokoro

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the new the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station will put an end to the traffic congestion along that area.

He gave the assurance when he received the Nyeweli Rumuokoro, Eze Allwell Owhonda and Leaders of Rumuokoro Clan at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Governor Wike also stated that the Rumuokoro market and bus station is a step towards stopping street trading in that axis.

He said after the completion of the two facilities, nobody would be allowed to trade on the major road, while illegal parking of commercial vehicles on the road would be discouraged.

He also assured that criminals operating along the road will also be dislodged and the Rumuokoro clan made more secure for business and residential purposes.

In his words: “Once we complete the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Station, those trading on the road will be relocated to the market. We shall therefore no longer allow people to trade on the streets.

“The community will be accommodated in the market as well. We will also have a community health centre for Rumuokoro clan. “

The governor noted that his administration will continue to promote community development across the state, pointing out project execution is one of the ways to appreciate the people for their loyalty and support.

Earlier, the Nyeweli Rumuokoro, Eze Allwell Owhonda lauded the governor for several development projects in Rumuokoro clan.

The Paramount Ruler whose address was read by former National President of NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha thanked the governor for the recognition and classification of the traditional stool of the area.

The traditional ruler pledged continued support of the Rumuokoro people to the Wike led administration, pointing out that the people were looking forward to Governor Wike’s second term in office.