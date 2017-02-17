Tomato Processing: Jigawa Set To Train 200 Women

The Jigawa State Government says it has concluded arrangements to train 200 women in tomato processing and preservation.

The Special Assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru on Economic Empowerment, Alhaji Muhammad Mujaddadi, told newsmen yesterday in Dutse that the training would help in minimizing produce wastage.

Mujaddadi said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with a group, Development Initiative for African Women (DIFAW).

The aide said that the beneficiaries were selected from 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the exercise will also address the huge post-harvest losses suffered by farmers and traders as a result of lack of modern preservation technology.

“Tomato is produced in Jigawa during both rainy and dry season farming, and lack of modern preservation technology is largely responsible for the post-harvest losses.

“Also, tomato cannot be preserved in high temperatures, hence the need for specialized storage facilities”, he said.

Mujaddadi said the initiative was also meant to empower women to be self-reliant.

He said the training was part of the Badaru-led administration’s efforts to enhance the economic status of women in the state.

According to him, the exercise will encourage women, particularly those in the rural areas, to engage in productive activities.

“Another aim of the training is also to develop small-scale businesses among women at the grassroots.

“It will also enable them to set up small businesses of their own, become self-reliant and employers of labour.