PH To Hold S’South U-18 Handball Tournament

The maiden edition of Tyroll and Thompson Nigeria, in conjunction with Rivers State Hardball Associaiton is set to hold from 7th through 11th March this year at the Handball pitch No 5. Field Niger/Bende Street, former Information Centre in Port Harcourt.

The Vice President of Nigeria Handball Federation Barrister Kwashi Thompson who is also the chairman of Rivers State Handball Association said the championship would be a symbol of unity, love and friendship between the South South geo-political zone in the country.

According to him, the states in the zone are expected to show example on sport development and initiative.

“The championship is to prepare players in the South South states against the National Sport Festival (NSF). Besides, this competition would create job opportunities for youths and help to reduce the rate of criminal activities in our various state, “Barrister Thompson said.

He further said that his motive is to actualize the vision of young players in the state to enable them achieve their desired goals.

Etengo, Dimkpa