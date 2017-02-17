Osinbajo Lauds Wike …Tags Him ‘Mr Project’

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his efforts at improving infrastructure in the state, describing him as “Mr. Project”.

Prof. Osinbajo who was hosted to a dinner on Monday as part of his two-day visit to the State was highly elated over a number of development projects under the administration of Governor Wike and said “He is indeed Mr. Projects. As we came in today, we had to visit some project sites”.

He noted that the visit to Rivers State was critical because of the position of the State in the country. “Rivers State is very important to us. We take matters concerning the State seriously we will cooperate with Rivers State to develop Nigeria”.

It is in the interest of our people and nation that we work together for the good of our people. We need to get together to chart the parthway of growth”, he further stated.

In his address, Chief Wike promised that the State Government will cooperate with the Federal Government to deliver development to the people.

Wike cautioned against politicizing the issue of development as the people look up to the different tiers of government for empowerment and projects.

“I believe that the visit of the Acting President will bring good relationship between the federal and Government of Rivers State,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Prof. Osinbajo, while laying foundation for the 22 new flats of doctors’ quarters at the Braithwaite Special memorial Hospital (BMSH), Port Harcourt during his visit to the State, had also described the project as “a significant contribution to health care delivery of the people”.

Governor Wike, welcoming the Acting President to the State, said “for us here, it’s project and project and nothing else”.