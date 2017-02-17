NUJ Flays CRSG Over Inability To Pay Retirees

The Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the inability of the State Government to pay the gratuities and pensions of retirees in the state since 2012.

The council made the condemnation in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its monthly state congress in Calabar.

The council said it was completely unacceptable for the government to neglect people, who spent the greater part of their productive lives in the service of their fatherland.

It described the retirees as senior citizens, who had given their best to the state and country, adding that they deserved a better deal from government.

The council called on the Cross River government to expedite action on the payment of the gratuities of the retirees as well as the backlog of pensions owed them.

“We appeal to the government to do everything possible to pay retirees their gratuities so that they can enjoy their lives in retirement.

“It is not in the interest of anybody to see our retirees dying in poverty and penury.’’

The council also frowned at the epileptic power supply in the state, especially in Calabar and the increasing level of insecurity in the city.

It observed that epileptic power was gradually crippling economic activities in the city, calling for urgent intervention of the relevant authorities.