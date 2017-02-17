Movie Review: Something Wicked Hits Cinemas

After months of anticipation, “Something Wicked” has finally come. The movie tells a story of a widow Hauwa (Ireti Doyle) whose recently orphaned nephew Abe (Oke Uzoeshi) moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria after the murder of his parents.

Hauwa is a single mother to Daniel (Gabriel Afolayan), Becca (Beverly Naya) and Esther (Ivie Okujaya). Whilst she struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parent- hood, a strange Abel who rarely speaks, struggles to fit into his new family.

There is also the free spirited Claudia (Adesua Etonic), Hauwa’s friend and colleague who is willing to sell her virginity to safe Itauwa’s failing business. Some thing wicked is a well made and well intentioned movie told with a blend of coldness and humour. Even when it seeks to frighten, it still evokes laughter from viewers.

Viewers are kept glued to the screen by hilarious moments offered by the weired relationship between Daniel and his girl friend Vivian (Omawumi Dada) and the friendship/banter between Hausa and Clanda. We are also introduced to Clarissa. (Bisola Aiyeola) a neigbour who is addicted to alcohol, wrong parking and getting into daily altercations with Hauwa.

There is also the on and off relationship between Becca and Oscar (Timinic Egbuson). All of these characters slowly create a third act that is redeeming, entertaining and chilling. The movie is not ardous or complicated to watch, it is simple, as it does what it sets out to do, be a psycho-drama.

Despite its faults, the movie is an excellent debut for first time producers Okey Uzoeshi and Isioma Osaje with good directing, cast performances and a surprisingly satisfying jolting end, the movie packs a punch.

“Something wicked” premieres in cinemas nationwide on February 17, 2017 (today)..