LG Boss Assures On Unity, Security

By admin -
The new Chairman, Caretaker Committee  of Asari-Toru Local Government  Area of Rivers State,  Hon Wright Warmate says his  administration will focus on ensuring the unity and security  of the people.
Warmate who  said  this in an interview with newsmen at a reception  organised in his honour by  the people of Asalga  in  Port Harcourt  recently, noted that with  peace,  unity and security in the  area, development would be achieved.
According to him, “I want to see that Aalaga become glorified  with peace and unity as well as the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) in the area”, adding that the development  of the local government was of paramount  importance  to his  administration.
Urging the people of the LGA to cooperate  with his administration and the  state government, he expressed  gratitude  to the Governor,  Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike  for finding him worthy to serve  his people in that capacity.
The Asalga  boss  promised to work  towards,  fulfillment  of the  New Vision of the Wike-led government,  pointing out that he would  operate  an open-door  policy  with programmes  that would improve the living  standard of the people of the area.
Stressing that this administration would  keep its promises  and carry  everybody  along,  Warmate  advised youth  of the  LGA to shun all acts capable  of ruining their future  and engage  in meaningful ventures that would  improve  their fortune, as well as support  his administration  to actualise its lofty dreams.
Also speaking, a member of the new  caretaker committee, Mr. Damiete  West who  is also the managing editor of a Port Harcourt-based tabloid,  the News Writer,  pledged  to work in harmony  with the chairman and other  members to bring  the desired  development  to the LGA.

 

Shedie Okpara

