LG Boss Assures On Unity, Security

The new Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Wright Warmate says his administration will focus on ensuring the unity and security of the people.

Warmate who said this in an interview with newsmen at a reception organised in his honour by the people of Asalga in Port Harcourt recently, noted that with peace, unity and security in the area, development would be achieved.

According to him, “I want to see that Aalaga become glorified with peace and unity as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area”, adding that the development of the local government was of paramount importance to his administration.

Urging the people of the LGA to cooperate with his administration and the state government, he expressed gratitude to the Governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for finding him worthy to serve his people in that capacity.

The Asalga boss promised to work towards, fulfillment of the New Vision of the Wike-led government, pointing out that he would operate an open-door policy with programmes that would improve the living standard of the people of the area.

Stressing that this administration would keep its promises and carry everybody along, Warmate advised youth of the LGA to shun all acts capable of ruining their future and engage in meaningful ventures that would improve their fortune, as well as support his administration to actualise its lofty dreams.

Also speaking, a member of the new caretaker committee, Mr. Damiete West who is also the managing editor of a Port Harcourt-based tabloid, the News Writer, pledged to work in harmony with the chairman and other members to bring the desired development to the LGA.

Shedie Okpara