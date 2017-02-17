FRSC Warns NURTW Against Loading On Expressway

The Kubwa Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against loading vehicles on the expressway to avoid gridlock.

The Unit Commander, FRSC Mr Okonkwo Chime, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Bwari.

He said that the illegal operations of the NURTW on the expressway posed a challenge to the free flow of traffic.

“It is very wrong, it is against the rule, and it is against the law. We have tried to advise to leave there, but they did not heed to our advice.

“So what we are going to do now is; we are going to use force.

“They do not have rights to operate within the highway but within the designated places along the highway which we call bus stops.

“It is not a loading bay for the NURTW to load passengers in that place; they should use their motor parks and do their loading, and get off the major highways.

“They are causing embarrassment, because their stay there causes a lot of grid lock.”

The officials of the NURTW could not speak to the press on the new directive by the FRSC.