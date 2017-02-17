Eagles Coach Scouts On Rivers Utd

Super Eagles Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf will continue his scouting mission this weekend when he watches CAF Champions League clash between Rivers United and visiting AS Real Bamako from Mali.

Both teams played out a goalless draw in Bamako last weekend.

“I will be in Port Harcourt this weekend for Rivers United Champions League match. I wish to use this game to look at some of the players who will be suitable for the national team,” Yusuf disclosed.

“I also plan to be in Enugu for a midweek league game.”

Last weekend, the Eagles coach watched hosts Lobi Stars being held to a goalless draw by Katsina United.

He has also monitored several home games involving Kano Pillars.

Besides assisting Gernot Rohr in the Super Eagles, Yusuf is in charge of the CHAN Eagles, who are due to take on either Togo or Benin Republic in a final qualifying playoff for CHAN 2019 in August.