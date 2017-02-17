Communal Crisis: RSG Tasks Gokana Youth On Peace

The Rivers State Government has urged youth and other stakeholders in Gokana Local Government Area to embrace peace and be committed to the process of addressing the communal crisis that has led to loss of lives and properties in the LGA.

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Conflict Resolution, Chief Ok Abelekum gave the directive at a peace meeting he held with youths of Bomu and Lewe communities of the LGA at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Hall in Port Harcourt last weekend.

Abelekum frowned at the persistent crisis in Gokana which he said had a contagious effect of spreading to other neighbouring communities in the area.

He said youth executive from Bomu, Lewe, Nweol, Deeyor, Deken Biara and Bodo would be invited to a more elaborate peace meeting to discuss measures that would ensure that lasting peace returns to the crisis-ridden communities.

Chief Abelekum who condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property in the area, warned that the Rivers State government would not condone further acts of violence in the area, adding that the full wrath of the law would take its toll on any defiant community or individual involved in such activity.

The S.A. regretted that illegal bunkering was the root of the crisis between Bomu and Lewe communities, and assured that the government would fish out the outlaws in the communities who refused to embrace the peace process.

Earlier in his submission, the secretary of Bomu Youth Council, Mr. Viema Kpoobari, had attributed the crisis in the area to the activities of mercenaries who cash in on the misfortune of the people to cause havoc in the area.

Also speaking, the President of Lewe Youth Council, Mr. Stanley Nagbi, pointed out that the crisis between the two neigbouring communities was instigated by the activities and predominance of cultism in the area.

