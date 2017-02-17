Communal Crisis: RSG Tasks Gokana Youth On Peace

The Rivers State Government has urged youth and other stakeholders in Gokana Local Government Area to embrace peace and be committed  to the process of addressing the communal  crisis that has led to loss of lives and properties in the LGA.
The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on  Conflict Resolution,  Chief Ok Abelekum gave the directive at a peace meeting he held with youths of Bomu and Lewe communities  of the LGA at the Deputy Governor’s Conference  Hall in Port Harcourt last weekend.
Abelekum frowned at the persistent crisis in Gokana  which he  said had a contagious effect of spreading to other  neighbouring communities in the area.
He said youth executive from  Bomu, Lewe, Nweol, Deeyor, Deken Biara and Bodo would be invited to a more elaborate peace meeting to discuss measures that would ensure that lasting peace returns to the crisis-ridden communities.
Chief Abelekum who condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property in the area,   warned that  the Rivers State government  would not  condone further  acts of violence  in the area,  adding that the full wrath of the law would  take its toll on any defiant  community or individual  involved in such activity.
The S.A. regretted  that illegal bunkering was the root of the crisis between Bomu  and Lewe  communities, and  assured that the government would fish out the outlaws in the communities  who refused to embrace the peace  process.
Earlier in his submission, the secretary of Bomu Youth Council, Mr. Viema Kpoobari, had attributed  the crisis in the area to the activities  of mercenaries who  cash in on the  misfortune  of the people to cause  havoc in the area.
Also speaking, the President of Lewe  Youth Council, Mr. Stanley Nagbi, pointed out that  the crisis between  the two  neigbouring communities  was instigated by the activities  and predominance of cultism in the area.

 

Taneh Beemene

