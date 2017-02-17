Cleric Advises Wike On 2019 Elections

The Overseer, Christ Jesus Link Gospel Publishers Church (CJLGPC), Rev Sokari Soberekon, has called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to be on red alert and shun any vice presidential aspiration, saying such has plunged two past governors of the state into a mess.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt during the week after attending the peace rally oranized in the state, Soberekon, said such offer was also a plot to distrtact the governor whom he said, was focused in the administration of the state.

According to him, the Federal Government has over the years, used such means to destabilise the state in a bid to benefit from the possible crisis that may emanate thereof.

Rather than look at such direction, he said Governor Wike, should think wider and develop the state to a world class standard that will be a haven for investors.

The Senoir Advocate of the Niger Delta (SAND), enjoined Wike not to relent, but continue in his quest to give the state a permanent face-lift.

He pointed out that, if the state chief executive continued to hold God firm, all his detractors would be disappointed.

The man- of -God maintained that the present government had all it takes to massively liberate the state from bondage, thus the need to look unto God.

He also drew the governor’s attention to the Trans-Kalabari Road project, saying that his good hands of fellowship should be extended to the area.

Furthermore, he called on the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, not to waste time in making provisions for 2019 general elections, but should channel such attention to the planned Biafra referendum, hinting that President Muhammadu Buhari may be the last president of Nigeria.

He pointed out that there would be Eastern and Southern Nigeria at the end of the struggle, insisting that southerners would not be joined with the Igbos in the same country.