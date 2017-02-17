3,000 Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms

The National President of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Mr. Israel Adeshola says that as from March it is mandatory for bus conductors in Lagos state to wear uniforms, name tags and badges.

Adeshola, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday said that the Lagos State government has approved wearing of uniforms and badges.

He said that the use of badges and wearing of uniforms by over 3,000 bonafide members got the approval of the government on Monday.

“We are in collaboration with Lagos state government on the issue of badges and uniforms for commercial conductors, which was finalised on Monday.

“This is because we don’t want to start without the government’s approval. So by first week of March we will roll them out,’’ he said.

Adeshola explained that the introduction of uniforms, name tags and badges had become necessary to enforce decorum and ensure safety of duly registered members and members of the public.

According to him, with the vital information on the badge, any conductor involved in crime can easily be identified and apprehended.

The national president explained that the novel idea was being experimented in Lagos state before other states can take a cue.