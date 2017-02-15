We Are Ready For U-20 AFCON -Zambia

Ahead of the U20 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia, FAZ General Secretary, Ponga Liwewe says everything is going according to plan.

Liwewe spoke to Zambian media recently in Lusaka and said that the Local Organising Committee in charge of marketing and publicity has started placing billboards in Lusaka and Ndola as host cities.

He said the campaign is part of the robust programme the organising committee has put in place to publicise the continental youth tournament.

The Daily Mail website reports that FAZ has also designed a mascot for the tournament with Liwewe, saying the symbol will be at Football House this week.

“Generally, we are set for the tournament. Everything is progressing well, from technical to logistics,” he said.

“We have started placing billboards as part of publicity and the mascot will be in this week. All is in place.”

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo legend Kalusha Bwalya said the U20 squad has what it takes to make a huge impact during the youth tournament.

“Start on a high and sustain it to the very end. This group has shown character and I am sure the boys are well-prepared mentally. They can go all the way,” added Bwalya.

“I hope the soccer-loving public come out in full force and support the boys in this very important CAF tournament.”

The youth tournament is set to get underway on February 28 and runs until March 12.