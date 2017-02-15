RSNC GM Solicits Staff’s Support

The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Mr Vincent Ake, has charged staff of the corporation on the need to promote mutual understanding and cooperation in order for his administration to succeed.

Ake, who gave the charge last Friday, during his maiden meeting with all staff of the corporation in the Production Hall, said the core values that should guide staff behaviour must be anchored on mutual respect, diligence, responsibility, commitment and hardwork.

He stated that the manner in which one relates with the establishment and people matters a lot, adding that these areas, if not properly handled, would bring unnecessary conflicts among staff.

His words: “One of the stressful aspects of work is relationship. How do you relate with the establishment and people you work with? Because these are areas that bring unnecessary conflicts among staff.

“In every relationship, there is something that brings us together, ‘mutual relationship’. So, I want us to ensure there exists mutual relationship among all staff, so that we can work as a family to achieve common goals of success,” Ake added.

The RSNC boss urged all staff to take their work seriously, as there would be no room for truancy and laxity, and advised them to change their mentality of “government work is nobody’s work”, noting “since government ensures remuneration of workers is paid, all government workers are also expected to do the needful.”

His words: “Hold tight that which you have now, because if you lose it, you may not find it again. Your place of work is that which you have now. There are two different things, if you put interest in where you work, you can be commended.”

Ake emphasised that hard work and commitment to duty would enhance productivity and viability, and promised to reward hard-working staff.

He also promised to run an inclusive administration with all diligent and hard-working staff, and appealed to all staff to put in their best.

The General Manager warned them to desist from all forms of gossip, as his administration would not tolerate truancy and mediocrity.

While acknowledging some of the challenges enumerated by staff of Production Unit, Ake promised to give a facelift to the unit as soon as funds were available.

He further urged all to be their brothers’ keepers, while taking proper care of the machines and equipment, especially electrical appliances, adding that it was easy to destroy but difficult to build as one’s carelessness can affect everyone and the entire corporation.

Ake regretted that most of the machines in the corporation were obsolete, and challenged the workers to handle the machines and equipment carefully.

He warned staff in the habit of diverting advert money to desist or be ready to face the consequences, adding that this is the only source of generating internal revenue for the smooth running of the corporation.