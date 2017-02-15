Rivers Police Set For Late CP’s Burial

The Rivers State Police Command last Monday in Port Harcourt, commenced the burial activities of the late Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Mobalaji Odesanya who died at the age of 56 years with a church service at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church as well as Service of Songs in Port Harcourt.

Late CP Odesanya died in an Indian hospital on January 31, 2017 after a brief illness. He was appointed the Commissioner of Police in the state on the 12th July, 2016.

Speakers at the Service of Songs held in his honour at the Commissioner of Police quarters, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, extolled the virtues of the late Commissioner of Police and described him as a selfless man, who was committed to his responsibilities to the society.

Taking the lead in the goodwill message at the event, the National Treasurer of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Mr. Austine Young said the late commissioner was a man of dignity with loving character who accommodated everybody irrespective of his or her ethnic and religious background.

He said that the State Police Command and indeed Rivers people will miss his compassionate leadership and care adding that late CP Odesanya brought God’s fearing and upliftment of human dignity in the discharge of his office Police in the state.

In their various speeches, Dr (Mrs) Adeyemi for (POWA), Mr Bosede and Hon Jeffery eulogised the late CP for his contributions to the fight against criminalities and other crimes in the State adding that the Commissioner of police discharged his duties with love and humility as well as ensuring that the rights of all citizens in the state was respected.

They expressed optimism that though his/he story in the state was short they were convinced that say a fulfilled life adding that his legacies while alive was a testimony to that assertion.

They prayed the Almighty God to grant his departed soul eternal rest as well as the bereaved family the heart to bear the lost.

Earlier is his homily, Rev Fr, David Akobi urged Christians to be ready at all times in life adding that death was inevitable and will come at any time.

Reading from John up: 1-6, the Catholic Reverend Father said the late commissioner of police live alife of readiness while a live adding that he took the things of God very seriously even as a high profiled police officer.

The late CP Francis Mobalaji Odesanyo will be buried on Friday 17th February 2017 at Vaults & Gardens Ikoyi Lagos State after “Requem mass to be conducted at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Lagos State.

He was born in Lagos and hails from Irolu in Ikenne local government Area of Ogun State and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 as a Cadet Assistant superintendent and rose through the ranks.

A devout Christian and knight of St. Johns Catholic Church. He was married to Mrs Juliet Odesanya and blessed with children.