Rivers Police Set For Late CP’s Burial

By Akujobi Amadi -
0
177

The Rivers State Police Command last Monday in Port Harcourt, commenced the burial activities of the late Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Mobalaji Odesanya   who died at the age of 56 years  with a church service at the Corpus  Christi Catholic Church as well as  Service of Songs in Port Harcourt.
Late CP Odesanya died in an Indian  hospital  on January 31, 2017 after a brief  illness. He was appointed    the  Commissioner  of Police in the state on the 12th July, 2016.
Speakers at the Service of Songs held in his honour at the Commissioner  of Police quarters, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, extolled the  virtues of the late Commissioner of Police and described him as a selfless man, who was committed to his responsibilities to the society.
Taking the lead in the goodwill message at the event, the National Treasurer  of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Mr. Austine Young said the late commissioner was a man of dignity with loving character who accommodated everybody irrespective of his or her ethnic and religious background.
He said that the State Police  Command and indeed Rivers people will miss his compassionate  leadership and care adding that late CP Odesanya brought  God’s  fearing and upliftment of human dignity in the discharge of his office Police in the state.
In their various  speeches, Dr (Mrs)  Adeyemi for (POWA), Mr Bosede and  Hon Jeffery eulogised  the late CP for his contributions to the fight against criminalities and other  crimes  in the State adding that the Commissioner of police discharged his duties with love and humility as well as ensuring that the rights of all citizens in the state was respected.
They expressed optimism  that though his/he story in the state was short they were convinced  that say a fulfilled  life adding that his legacies  while alive was a testimony to  that assertion.
They prayed the Almighty God to grant his departed soul eternal rest as  well as the bereaved family   the heart to bear  the lost.
Earlier is his homily, Rev Fr, David Akobi urged Christians  to be ready at all  times  in life  adding that death was inevitable  and will come at any time.
Reading from John  up: 1-6, the Catholic  Reverend  Father  said the  late commissioner of police live alife of readiness  while a live  adding that he took the things of God very  seriously even as a high profiled police officer.
The late CP Francis Mobalaji Odesanyo will be buried on Friday 17th  February 2017 at Vaults  & Gardens Ikoyi Lagos State after “Requem mass to be conducted at the St.  Dominic Catholic  Church, Lagos State.
He was born in Lagos and hails from Irolu in Ikenne local government Area of Ogun State and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 as a Cadet Assistant superintendent and rose through the ranks.
A devout Christian and knight of St. Johns Catholic Church. He was married to Mrs Juliet Odesanya and blessed with children.

