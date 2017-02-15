NTA Dutse Wins Inter-Media Soccer

The Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Dutse has emerged winner of the Inter-Media Football competition organised by the Jigawa Council of NUJ.

The NUJ Chairman in the state, Malam Sunusi Madobi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Dutse yesterday.

Madobi said NTA defeated Radio Jigawa 1-0 to win the competition, which was organised for all chapels of NUJ in the state.

He said the chapels that participated in the competition included NTA Dutse, Radio Jigawa, Freedom Radio, Horizon Radio and the Jigawa State Ministry of Information.

The chairman said the competition was organised to foster unity and understanding among practicing journalists in the state.

Madobi announced that the competition was the first of its kind since the creation of the state in 1991.

He commended all the chapels that participated in the competition.

He said the council would seek for sponsors to enable it to organise more of the competition in future.