Nigerians Should Determine Nation’s Restructuring -Atiku

The former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said any decision on the restructuring of the country would be taken by the people and not by the politicians alone.

Abubakar made this remark in Minna after his visit to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), who recently came back from a medical vacation in Germany.

“The issue of restructuring the country is left to Nigerians to decide whether they want it or not,’’ he said.

On the issue of recession, he said he had been advising the Federal Government positively on how to tackle the problem, even outside the media.

“I have been in the corridors of power before, so it is not easy. Using the media always to advise government is a disservice.

“I know I have been making positive contributions to the government aside the media to enable us come out of recession,’’ he said.

He, however, said that he was at the residence of Babangida to know how the former president was faring after his medical trip abroad.

”I am here to visit my brother to see how he is doing after his recent medical vacation abroad,’’ he said.

Our correspondent learnt that Abubakar was accompanied by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.