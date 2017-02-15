Lawyer Harps On Proper Orientation Of Police

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Barr. Chijioke  Agi, has called for  proper enlightenment of the members of the Nigeria police.
Barr. Agi, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, noted that  policemen in the rank and file were comfortable with The Tide and often turn saucy.
He said he was uncomfortable  with the hindering  of a suspect’s right of  access  to his lawyer.
Barr. Agi also expressed regrets that each  time a lawyer went to ask for a suspect whom he ad been brifed on, the police would be reluctant to let the lawyer see his client.
He said all suspects were tied to investigating  police officer and lawyers would find it  difficult access their clients.
Barr. Agi  expressed worry that policemen often treated  suspects if they were already convicted of the crimes.
According to him, “sometimes policemen  ask lawyers to see the complainants  before bail is  granted to the accused, whereas the normal  thing is that bail is granted at the discretion of the police in the light of the nature of the offence.
He called on the hierarchy  of the police to reverse  the ugly trend and described it as regrettable.

