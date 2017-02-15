Lawyer Harps On Proper Orientation Of Police

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Barr. Chijioke Agi, has called for proper enlightenment of the members of the Nigeria police.

Barr. Agi, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, noted that policemen in the rank and file were comfortable with The Tide and often turn saucy.

He said he was uncomfortable with the hindering of a suspect’s right of access to his lawyer.

Barr. Agi also expressed regrets that each time a lawyer went to ask for a suspect whom he ad been brifed on, the police would be reluctant to let the lawyer see his client.

He said all suspects were tied to investigating police officer and lawyers would find it difficult access their clients.

Barr. Agi expressed worry that policemen often treated suspects if they were already convicted of the crimes.

According to him, “sometimes policemen ask lawyers to see the complainants before bail is granted to the accused, whereas the normal thing is that bail is granted at the discretion of the police in the light of the nature of the offence.

He called on the hierarchy of the police to reverse the ugly trend and described it as regrettable.